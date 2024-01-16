Controversial WEF Proposal: AI to Replace Voters in Elections?

In a world increasingly dictated by digital technologies, Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has stirred the global pot with his suggestion that artificial intelligence (AI) could supersede human voters in election processes. This controversial statement was shared in a conversation with Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and has since ignited a global debate about the role of AI and its implications for democratic processes.

AI: The Future of Elections?

Schwab's disruptive vision presents a future where AI, with its predictive power, could potentially eliminate the need for elections by predicting outcomes. This revolutionary idea aligns with Schwab's globalist vision, which he believes could greatly streamline decision-making processes. However, this outlook has drawn criticism and concern from various quarters, sparking questions about the influence of WEF and its members on global governance.

A Globalist Vision Under Scrutiny

Adding to the controversy, Yuval Noah Harari, a WEF advisor, expressed apprehensions over the potential re-election of Donald Trump, viewing it as a potential disruption to the global order. Harari further criticized the false dichotomy presented by some politicians between patriotism and globalism. This perspective has stirred the global conversation, adding an additional layer of complexity to the role of AI in politics.

Meanwhile, on the home front, Americans have voiced their fears about the application of AI, particularly in relation to its potential to manipulate elections and eliminate jobs. Concerns have been amplified by the usage of AI-generated content in 2024 presidential campaigns, including those of Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump. Warnings about the impacts of AI on job security have also been echoed by leading corporations, with Goldman Sachs predicting the potential elimination of 300 million jobs globally.