en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka

In a recent turn of events, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka, Anantkumar Hegde, has sparked a controversial debate over the construction of temples in India, specifically the Ram Mandir temple. Hegde’s contentious statement advocating for the demolition of mosques built over temple sites has instigated tension and potential conflict between different community groups within the state.

The Controversial Statement

Hegde, known for his communal remarks, criticized Congress leaders as ‘anti-Hindu’ and vocalized his intention to reclaim mosques in a manner similar to the Babri Masjid demolition. This statement, seen by many as reflective of Hegde’s divisive stance, has also been linked to the upcoming general elections, reflecting the complex interplay of religion and politics in India.

Response and Repercussions

The statement was met with criticism from Karnataka’s chief minister, Siddaramaiah, who dubbed it a reflection of Hegde’s culture. Further, the Dalit community in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, involved in a related incident, displayed resistance by declining to cooperate and planning protests. This resistance stemmed from an incident where the community’s donations for the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya were returned, citing impurity. This incident led to a complaint alleging bias and discrimination and potential police investigation.

The Ram Mandir Controversy

The Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple under construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It stands on Ram Janmabhoomi, the hypothesized birthplace of Rama, a principal deity of Hinduism, and the former location of the Babri Masjid. The temple has been a point of contention due to alleged misuse of donations, sidelining of major activists, and politicization by the BJP. The Supreme Court of India gave the disputed land to Hindus for the temple’s construction, while Muslims were given land elsewhere for a mosque. The construction is being supervised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with inauguration scheduled for 22 January 2024.

In conclusion, the call for action from the BJP MP is rooted in a broader campaign by Hindu groups to reclaim religious sites they believe were formerly temples. Amid the controversy, the challenge remains to balance historical claims with contemporary religious harmony, ensuring that the potential for communal conflict is minimized.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
45 seconds ago
Ex-RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over India's High Debt Levels
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor D. Subbarao, while addressing the India Investment Conference, expressed his concerns over the high debt levels of India. The ex-RBI chief emphasized the need for the government to concentrate on reducing the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, currently hovering around 81%. Subbarao highlighted that even though India’s borrowing is primarily
Ex-RBI Governor Raises Concerns Over India's High Debt Levels
AI Takes Center Stage at Davos 2024: India's Tech Giants Ready for the Spotlight
7 mins ago
AI Takes Center Stage at Davos 2024: India's Tech Giants Ready for the Spotlight
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
7 mins ago
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
4 mins ago
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
4 mins ago
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
Zomato's Stock Takes a Dip After Significant Block Deal
6 mins ago
Zomato's Stock Takes a Dip After Significant Block Deal
Latest Headlines
World News
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
10 seconds
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
4 mins
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
4 mins
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
4 mins
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Aid in Mass Rescue Operation at Maroubra Beach
6 mins
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Aid in Mass Rescue Operation at Maroubra Beach
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
7 mins
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
8 mins
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
14 mins
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
52 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app