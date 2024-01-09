en English
Politics

Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign

Missouri Democratic Representative Sarah Unsicker, mired in controversy and facing backlash from her own party, has announced her decision to run for governor. Recently removed from the House Democratic Caucus owing to the spreading of conspiracy theories and making of antisemitic remarks, Unsicker has always been a figure of contention within her party.

Controversial Figure Stirring up the Political Landscape

Unsicker’s past activities have sparked criticism, especially her association with Charles Johnson, a figure denounced by the Anti-Defamation League, which she shared via her social media. Her controversial social media activity, coupled with unfounded claims of foreign interference in Missouri elections, only served to deepen the rift within her party. Her claims were strongly denied by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, adding to the turmoil.

A Campaign Focused on Justice, Security, and Safety

In her campaign announcement, Unsicker emphasized the need for justice, election security, and a safe environment for children. Despite the resistance and criticism from her own party, she underscored the importance of protecting democracy, even going as far as criticizing her party for their punitive actions against her.

From Attorney General Race to Gubernatorial Ambitions

Interestingly, Unsicker had withdrawn from the Missouri attorney general race just last month. However, her paperwork still reflects her previous political ambitions, with no update indicating her shift towards the governor’s post. If she goes ahead with her campaign, she will face stiff competition in the Democratic primary against House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and businessman Mike Hamra. Quade was a key figure in the movement that led to Unsicker’s removal from the caucus, citing the party’s commitment to inclusiveness, tolerance, and respect.

Politics United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

