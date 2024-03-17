Controversial Medical Labels Criticized in UK Police Restraint Deaths

The use of 'excited delirium' and 'acute behavioural disturbance' (ABD) as explanations for deaths following police restraint in the UK has sparked significant controversy. These terms, criticized for lacking official recognition by the World Health Organization and playing into racist stereotypes, are under scrutiny for their role in obscuring police involvement in such fatalities.

Despite being rejected by the American Medical Association and banned in California, 'excited delirium' and ABD continue to be employed by UK police forces. This practice persists even as the Royal College of Psychiatrists warns against definitions that could lead to avoidable and potentially harmful interventions.

A 2017 Home Office review highlighted the medical community's strong dispute over these terms, yet they remain prevalent in police reports and inquests, contributing to at least 44 restraint-related deaths since 2005.

The application of these disputed medical terms has raised alarms over racial bias and a lack of accountability in police practices. Studies indicate that ABD diagnoses are more common among black individuals, exacerbating racial disparities in the use of force. Critics argue that such terms not only reinforce racist stereotypes but also detract from the critical examination of police restraint methods.