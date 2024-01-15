en English
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa

In a surprising turn of events that has drawn nationwide attention, controversy plagues the Federal Polytechnic in Nasarawa State, following the transition of leadership after Dr Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmed, the immediate past Rector, completed his term in December 2023. A deviation from the norm, Dr Ahmed did not hand over to the most senior person at the institution as stipulated by the Federal Polytechnic Act 2019. Instead, the reins were passed to Dr Obarakpo Samuel James, the Deputy Rector, Academics, appointed as overseer. This unexpected move has incited tension and raised legal questions regarding the legitimacy of the succession process.

Discontent and Disputes

The action has led to palpable tension within the institution, with insiders expressing their shock and disappointment at the succession process. A former chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics at the institution also voiced his concerns, adding to the growing discontent among the faculty and staff. The lack of adherence to established rules has sparked a flurry of questions about Dr Ahmed’s motives.

Allegations and Speculations

Speculations abound, with some insiders suggesting a deliberate attempt by Dr Ahmed to remain in power. Accusations of potential collusion with Ministry staff to return for a six-month acting mandate have been levied, further intensifying the ongoing controversy. However, Dr Ahmed dismissed these allegations, labeling them as baseless claims from detractors.

Legal Implications

Amidst the growing tension and speculation, the Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, Benjamin Bem-Goong, has clarified that the designation of an overseer is not recognized by the Federal Polytechnic Act. He promised to seek further clarification, implying that there may be legal implications for the institution and those involved in the controversial succession process. As the country awaits further developments, the Federal Polytechnic in Nasarawa State remains under a cloud of uncertainty and tension.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

