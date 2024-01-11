Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council

In a move that has stirred controversy, the West Craven council has given the go-ahead for the installation of a wooden palisade fence atop a wall at 6 Cavendish Street, Barnoldswick. The decision, which comes in the face of objections from Pendle’s assistant director of planning, Neil Watson, has been driven by the councillors’ empathy for the residents’ privacy concerns despite the planning officer’s recommendations.

Overruling the Planning Officer’s Concerns

The council’s approval comes after Neil Watson had advised against the move. Watson had expressed concerns that the design of the fence clashed with the local character and could potentially harm the area’s visual amenity. The area’s traditional stone walls, he argued, were an integral part of its aesthetic identity, and the introduction of the wooden fence could disrupt this harmony.

A Matter of Privacy

Emma and Michael Jackson, the residents of 6 Cavendish Street, however, defended their decision to erect the fence. They argued that the fence was not only in keeping with other properties in the area but was also a necessary measure for their privacy. This need for privacy arose after a CCTV camera was installed on a neighboring property, which overlooked their home. The Jacksons contended that the fence significantly enhanced the privacy of their home without being overly conspicuous.

Councillors Align with Homeowners

Despite Watson’s concerns, the council’s committee chair, David Whipp, and Councillor Mick Strickland, sided with the Jacksons. After visiting the location, Whipp stated that he did not find the fence to be excessively conspicuous. Strickland, on the other hand, emphasized his understanding of the residents’ privacy concerns. The council, therefore, voted in favor of allowing the fence to remain, thus overruling the planning officer’s advice.