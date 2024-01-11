en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council

In a move that has stirred controversy, the West Craven council has given the go-ahead for the installation of a wooden palisade fence atop a wall at 6 Cavendish Street, Barnoldswick. The decision, which comes in the face of objections from Pendle’s assistant director of planning, Neil Watson, has been driven by the councillors’ empathy for the residents’ privacy concerns despite the planning officer’s recommendations.

Overruling the Planning Officer’s Concerns

The council’s approval comes after Neil Watson had advised against the move. Watson had expressed concerns that the design of the fence clashed with the local character and could potentially harm the area’s visual amenity. The area’s traditional stone walls, he argued, were an integral part of its aesthetic identity, and the introduction of the wooden fence could disrupt this harmony.

A Matter of Privacy

Emma and Michael Jackson, the residents of 6 Cavendish Street, however, defended their decision to erect the fence. They argued that the fence was not only in keeping with other properties in the area but was also a necessary measure for their privacy. This need for privacy arose after a CCTV camera was installed on a neighboring property, which overlooked their home. The Jacksons contended that the fence significantly enhanced the privacy of their home without being overly conspicuous.

Councillors Align with Homeowners

Despite Watson’s concerns, the council’s committee chair, David Whipp, and Councillor Mick Strickland, sided with the Jacksons. After visiting the location, Whipp stated that he did not find the fence to be excessively conspicuous. Strickland, on the other hand, emphasized his understanding of the residents’ privacy concerns. The council, therefore, voted in favor of allowing the fence to remain, thus overruling the planning officer’s advice.

0
Local News Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
10 mins ago
Beverley Recycling Centre Plans Face Public and Council Objections
The proposed plans for a new household recycling centre in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, have stirred up a whirlwind of controversy, with over 2,600 objections stemming primarily from concerns over traffic impact and loss of agricultural land. The situation reached a boiling point in March 2023 when the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning
Beverley Recycling Centre Plans Face Public and Council Objections
Snowfall Sparks Joy for Snow-Dependent Operations in Brown County, Wisconsin
1 hour ago
Snowfall Sparks Joy for Snow-Dependent Operations in Brown County, Wisconsin
Spring Valley's Conviction, Resignations, and Political Tensions
3 hours ago
Spring Valley's Conviction, Resignations, and Political Tensions
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
12 mins ago
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units
23 mins ago
Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units
Athens City Council Unanimously Approves Municipal Appropriations for 2023-2024
31 mins ago
Athens City Council Unanimously Approves Municipal Appropriations for 2023-2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
3 mins
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
4 mins
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
4 mins
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
5 mins
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
6 mins
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
6 mins
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
7 mins
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
7 mins
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app