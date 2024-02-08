A $2 million pier in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, shaped like a cross and steeped in controversy, has been shut down eight months after its grand opening due to structural issues. The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA), the pier's owner, has brought in the McLaren Engineering Group to investigate the design and construction of the pier and identify the root cause and extent of the damage.

A Pier of Contention

February 8, 2024 – The pier, which replaced one destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, has been out of bounds since mid-December following the discovery of a loose piling. The OGCMA, a Methodist organization, has faced criticism from local advocacy groups, such as Neptune United, over the pier's design and the community's policy of restricting beach access on Sunday mornings due to religious traditions.

McLaren, a firm known for its engineering work on entertainment projects like Taylor Swift's concert tour and Disney World, has been tasked with reviewing the structure. However, no timeline has been given for the potential reopening of the pier.

McLaren Engineering Group to the Rescue

With three newly installed pier pilings already broken due to strong ocean wave action, engineers from the McLaren Engineering Group will scrutinize both the designs and construction of the pier. Their goal is to pinpoint the cause and extent of the damage and recommend a plan of action to restore the structure.

The OGCMA has decided to remain tight-lipped about the situation until McLaren presents its findings. Meanwhile, the battle between the OGCMA and the state Department of Environmental Protection over beach access restrictions on Sundays continues in court.

A Community Caught in the Crossfire

As Ocean Grove grapples with the controversial cross-shaped pier, locals and visitors alike are left waiting for its potential reopening. The McLaren Engineering Group's investigation is a beacon of hope, promising answers and a possible resolution to the ongoing struggle.

The pier, once a symbol of unity and resilience in the face of natural disaster, has become a contentious issue, dividing the community and testing the boundaries of religious freedoms. As the McLaren Engineering Group delves deeper into the mystery of the pier's structural issues, the people of Ocean Grove hold their collective breath, praying for a swift and fair resolution.

As the waves continue to crash against the shores of Ocean Grove, the cross-shaped pier remains a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between faith, community, and the forces of nature.

Only time will tell if the McLaren Engineering Group can help restore the pier to its former glory and bring unity back to this picturesque town on the Jersey Shore.