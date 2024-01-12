en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts

In a politically charged atmosphere in the Comoros archipelago, the presidential election is slated for Sunday, with the incumbent President Azali Assoumani poised to secure another term. This election, however, is not without its share of controversy, with several opposition leaders boycotting the vote, accusing the electoral commission of bias in favor of the ruling party.

Assoumani’s Path to a Fourth Term

A former military officer and current chair of the African Union, 65-year-old Assoumani is contending against five other candidates. The upcoming election, marked by opposition boycott calls, is expected to cement his fourth term in office despite accusations of suppressing dissent.

The electoral commission, amidst the uproar, has refuted allegations of favoring the ruling party. Comoros, a nation with a history of political instability and numerous coups since gaining independence, has experienced irregularities in past elections as noted by regional observer missions.

Controversial Constitutional Reforms

The current election follows constitutional reforms that incited protests. These reforms have eliminated the erstwhile practice of rotating the presidency among the three main islands of the nation every five years, thereby enabling Assoumani to seek re-election.

Despite criticism from opposition leaders and the turmoil surrounding the electoral process, the determined Assoumani has assured that the election will proceed successfully, marking another chapter in Comoros’ political history.

0
Africa Comoros Elections Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
17 mins ago
Zambian President Calls for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
In an impassioned appeal amid a devastating cholera outbreak, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has urged opposition political parties to set aside their differences and join forces with his administration. The graveness of the health crisis, which has claimed more than 290 lives in the past month, calls for a unified front and collective action
Zambian President Calls for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
Prosecution Rests Case in Activist Bon Kalindo's Trial: A Potential Landmark for Freedom of Expression
56 mins ago
Prosecution Rests Case in Activist Bon Kalindo's Trial: A Potential Landmark for Freedom of Expression
Zimbabwe's MAZ Embraces ESG Principles for a Sustainable Future
1 hour ago
Zimbabwe's MAZ Embraces ESG Principles for a Sustainable Future
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
23 mins ago
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
30 mins ago
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
Africa's Week in Pictures: Cultural Fusion and Sociopolitical Insights
30 mins ago
Africa's Week in Pictures: Cultural Fusion and Sociopolitical Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Tax Evasion Case
2 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Tax Evasion Case
Zali Steggall Calls for Unity over 'Culture War' in Australia Day Debate
2 mins
Zali Steggall Calls for Unity over 'Culture War' in Australia Day Debate
U.S. and UK Militaries Respond to Houthi Attacks in Red Sea: Global Trade Implications
3 mins
U.S. and UK Militaries Respond to Houthi Attacks in Red Sea: Global Trade Implications
Zali Steggall Rebukes Peter Dutton's Call for Woolworths Boycott
3 mins
Zali Steggall Rebukes Peter Dutton's Call for Woolworths Boycott
University of Oxford Research Questions Efficacy of Workplace Wellbeing Programs
3 mins
University of Oxford Research Questions Efficacy of Workplace Wellbeing Programs
ITV's Captivating Blend of Human Interest Stories and Current Affairs
4 mins
ITV's Captivating Blend of Human Interest Stories and Current Affairs
Axar Patel: The Evolution of a Game Changer
5 mins
Axar Patel: The Evolution of a Game Changer
DeSantis's Reagan Quote Sparks Controversy: NBC News Under Fire for Misinterpretation
5 mins
DeSantis's Reagan Quote Sparks Controversy: NBC News Under Fire for Misinterpretation
Iran Condemns U.S.-Britain Attack on Houthis in Yemen, Citing Regional Insecurity Risks
6 mins
Iran Condemns U.S.-Britain Attack on Houthis in Yemen, Citing Regional Insecurity Risks
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app