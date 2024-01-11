en English
Africa

Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts

In a politically charged atmosphere in the Comoros archipelago, the presidential election is slated for Sunday, with the incumbent President Azali Assoumani poised to secure another term. This election, however, is not without its share of controversy, with several opposition leaders boycotting the vote, accusing the electoral commission of bias in favor of the ruling party.

Assoumani’s Path to a Fourth Term

A former military officer and current chair of the African Union, 65-year-old Assoumani is contending against five other candidates. The upcoming election, marked by opposition boycott calls, is expected to cement his fourth term in office despite accusations of suppressing dissent.

The electoral commission, amidst the uproar, has refuted allegations of favoring the ruling party. Comoros, a nation with a history of political instability and numerous coups since gaining independence, has experienced irregularities in past elections as noted by regional observer missions.

Controversial Constitutional Reforms

The current election follows constitutional reforms that incited protests. These reforms have eliminated the erstwhile practice of rotating the presidency among the three main islands of the nation every five years, thereby enabling Assoumani to seek re-election.

Despite criticism from opposition leaders and the turmoil surrounding the electoral process, the determined Assoumani has assured that the election will proceed successfully, marking another chapter in Comoros’ political history.

Africa Comoros Elections Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

