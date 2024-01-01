en English
Israel

Controversial Call for Settlers’ Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Controversial Call for Settlers' Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation

On the backdrop of the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich—both members of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party—have made controversial statements that sparked widespread condemnation. They have advocated for the return of Jewish settlers to Gaza and for Palestinians to be encouraged to emigrate—movements that they deem as ‘a correct, just, moral, and humane solution.’

Statements Spark Controversy

Ben Gvir and Smotrich’s comments were made amidst an ongoing war with Hamas, the rulers of the Gaza Strip. The two ministers, who currently reside in settlements in the occupied West Bank—considered illegal under international law—believe that Israel needs a civilian presence to control the territory militarily. Their statements have been met with fierce criticism from Hamas, which described Smotrich’s comments as a ‘vile mockery and a war crime.’

Death Toll Rises Amid Escalated Conflict

Since the conflict escalated on October 7, the casualty count has been alarming. An AFP tally cites 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, while the health ministry in Gaza reports at least 21,978 deaths, primarily women and children. The United Nations has reported that 85 percent of people in Gaza have been internally displaced due to the intense fighting, painting a grim picture of the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Contradictions and Criticisms

Smotrich’s stance contradicts the official government position that Palestinians in Gaza will be able to return to their homes after the war. His views also conflict with those of Israel’s primary ally, the United States. Opinion polls indicate that most Israelis oppose the return of Israeli settlements to Gaza, which were removed in 2005. The Israeli government has not officially suggested plans to evict Gazans or to send Jewish settlers back to the territory since the war broke out.

In conclusion, while the far-right ministers’ comments have sparked controversy, they reflect a tangible change in certain segments of the Israeli government’s approach towards the Palestinian territories. This change, coupled with the ongoing conflict, has led to a dire situation in Gaza, with a significant portion of its population displaced and a high casualty count.

Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

@Israel · 21 mins
