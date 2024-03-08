Controversial Advice from Russian MP Milonov: Pregnancy as Ultimate Women's Day Gift Sparks Debate

In a statement that has ignited discussions across Russia and beyond, State Duma member Vitaly Milonov has suggested that the best gift a man can give his spouse or fiancée on International Women's Day is to make her pregnant. This controversial stance was shared during an interview with Govorit Moskva radio station, where Milonov, known for his bold propositions, emphasized that such a gift would bring true happiness to women.

Controversial Proposition by Milonov

Milonov, a deputy head of the family protection committee in the Russian parliament and a member of the ruling United Russia Party, made headlines with his unique perspective on what constitutes the ideal Women's Day surprise. Drawing from his personal experience as a father of six, Milonov argued that a new pregnancy is the pinnacle of joy for a woman. He further cautioned against the excessive consumption of alcohol during the celebrations, proposing that a bottle of champagne should suffice, to prevent conception under undesirable circumstances.

Broader Context and Reactions

The remarks by Milonov come in the wake of similar, though less extreme, comments by other Russian officials emphasizing the importance of increasing the country's birth rate. Notably, Mikhail Minenkov, the mayor of Nevinnomyssk, and President Vladimir Putin have both made public statements encouraging Russian families to grow. These comments align with the government's strategy to combat declining birth rates, highlighted by Putin's ambition for a large family to become the social norm in Russia and the state's goal to achieve a sustainable increase in birth rates over the next six years.

Implications for Russian Society and Beyond

The reaction to Milonov's proposal has been mixed, with some criticizing it as an oversimplification of women's happiness and others viewing it within the broader context of Russia's demographic challenges. The country's struggle with declining birth rates, as evidenced by Rosstat's preliminary data showing the lowest number of babies born in Russia since 1999, underscores the urgency of the issue. However, Milonov's approach to addressing it through personal life choices has sparked a broader conversation about the role of state policy in private matters and the societal expectations placed on women.

As this debate unfolds, it is clear that Milonov's comments have touched on a sensitive nerve, prompting reflections on the intersection between individual freedom, societal expectations, and the state's role in personal decisions. Whether his views will gain traction or be dismissed as out of touch, the discussion highlights the complexities surrounding family planning, gender roles, and demographic policy in Russia and beyond.