en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

The world greeted 2024 with a contrasting mixture of jubilance and strife. Major cities like Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Sydney bloomed in the glow of stunning fireworks, marking the annual tradition of ringing in the New Year with grand spectacles of light and sound. These celebrations, however, were starkly juxtaposed with the grim realities of conflict in regions like Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine, where rockets and missiles replaced the celebratory fireworks.

Global Celebrations Usher in 2024

The dawn of 2024 was heralded in cities across the globe. In Sydney, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand, grand firework displays signalled the arrival of the new year. New York City, under heightened security, saw tens of thousands of people in Times Square celebrate with confetti, hugs and kisses after the iconic ball drop. Celebrations continued from the Pacific islands to Asia, Europe, and the Americas, with notable events such as Sydney’s 50th-anniversary firework display, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa fireworks, and the Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations.

Celebratory Fireworks and Light Shows

From Auckland and Sydney to Tokyo, Bangkok, Beijing, Istanbul, London, Mumbai, and Paris, the night skies were illuminated with fireworks and light shows, offering a hopeful start to 2024. An estimated 1 million people gathered in New York City’s Times Square to welcome the New Year, a spectacle overseen by drones for safety and security purposes. The entire process of welcoming the New Year unfolded over 26 hours across 39 different time zones.

Conflicts Cast Shadows Over New Year Celebrations

Despite the global celebrations, the onset of 2024 was not peaceful everywhere. In places like Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine, the early hours of the New Year were marked by violence and military strikes. Countries like Pakistan and Russia had muted celebrations, the former in solidarity with Palestinians and the latter due to ongoing military actions in Ukraine. The stark contrast between the vibrant celebrations and the harsh realities of war underscores the diverse experiences of people worldwide as they stepped into 2024.

0
Politics World
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations

By BNN Correspondents

Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Chief Justice Roberts Shares Insights on AI's Impact on Legal Profession

By Shivani Chauhan

Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed ...
@Australia · 3 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed ...
heart comment 0
Imran Khan’s Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan’s Election Commission

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From ‘Vote-a-rama’ to AI Revolution

By BNN Correspondents

Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
Chief Justice Roberts Shares Insights on AI’s Impact on Legal Profession

By Shivani Chauhan

Chief Justice Roberts Shares Insights on AI's Impact on Legal Profession
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity

By Rafia Tasleem

India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Latest Headlines
World News
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
18 seconds
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
2 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
3 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
3 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
3 mins
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
4 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
6 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
6 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
9 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
12 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
15 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
24 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
27 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app