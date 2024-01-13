en English
Health

Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024

In the first few days of the new year, the specter of a mental health crisis looms large as suicide rates continue to rise. A recent incident involving an 18-year-old who tragically ended his life after being rebuked by his aunt underscores the urgency of this issue. On the other hand, the Roman Catholic Church has ignited a debate within the religious community after Pope Francis gave permission for priests to bless homosexual couples, marking a significant shift in the Church’s stance. Meanwhile, a BBC Africa documentary titled ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ has stirred controversy by shining a spotlight on the alleged misdeeds of the late televangelist, amidst claims related to a fatal guest house collapse.

Churches Grappling with Financial Strains

Financial woes are plaguing churches, with the CCAP Blantyre Synod revealing a staggering K2 billion debt. This revelation raises serious questions about the management of church finances, particularly at a time when faith institutions should be providing solace and support to communities grappling with the ongoing mental health crisis. Amidst this turmoil, the political tempo is increasing as the 2025 elections draw near. Prophet David Mbewe has registered his party, the Liberation for Economic Freedom, boldly predicting a 70% win without any alliances.

Parliamentary Philanthropy and Pre-Budget Consultations

As the political landscape heats up, parliamentarians are engaging in acts of philanthropy in their home villages to maintain visibility. Pre-budget consultations are also being conducted by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs. However, doubts are being raised about the effectiveness of such consultations. The Minister has introduced a new term, ‘Sosisa,’ an acronym that represents the names of three government officials, but this move has been met with skepticism from the public.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

The mental health crisis, particularly among young people, is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. Reports indicate that one in 10 Wisconsin teens attempted suicide last year, with nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth considering taking their own lives. The bipartisan bill, the CONNECT Act, aims to combat this crisis by providing follow-up services to people who reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, in an effort to reduce the likelihood of repeat suicide attempts.

Health Politics
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

