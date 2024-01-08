en English
India

Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
In a significant move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has called off a controversial Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) deal in the Wakad region of Pimpri Chinchwad amid allegations of irregularities. The contentious agreement, which was set to unjustly benefit a private builder by an estimated Rs 681 crore, had been challenged by the Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, during the state assembly’s winter session.

Controversy Surrounding the TDR Deal

The disputed TDR deal revolved around a reserved 2.5-acre plot in Wakad, earmarked for a PMPML bus depot. The agreement allowed the private builder to develop the land and construct a 21-floor commercial complex above the bus depot. This project was touted to generate an annual revenue of Rs 60 crore from rent. However, the Leader of Opposition alleged that the transaction would not only unjustly enrich the builder but also misappropriate land meant for public utility.

Defense and Subsequent Cancellation

The Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Shekhar Singh, came to the defense of the deal. Singh argued that the amenity TDR was granted to the private builder considering the facilities included in the project. Despite this justification, concerns regarding the deal’s integrity persisted, prompting further review by government officials.

After extensive consultations with the Urban Development Department, the Chief Minister, and other officials, Pawar decided to terminate the agreement. Further talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are in the offing to discuss this matter.

Impact on Future Projects

The cancellation of the TDR deal has implications for the proposed construction of the bus depot. Initial plans adhered to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). However, with the termination of the TDR deal, the original plans for the depot have been scrapped. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the land development process, even as it leaves the future of the depot uncertain.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

