Contentious Debate Over Reservation Within Reservation for SC Communities in Punjab

Reservation within reservation, a concept that entails allotting a portion of the existing Scheduled Caste (SC) quota specifically for the most marginalized groups within the SC category, has been a contentious issue in Punjab, India. The debate primarily centers around the two largest SC communities, the Addharmis/Ravidasia and the Mazhabi Sikhs/Balmikis, and traces its roots back to the 1970s.

Advertisment

The History of Reservation Within Reservation

It was in the 1970s that Punjab first allocated 12.5% of the SC reservation for Mazhabi Sikhs/Balmikis. This move was later overturned by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, triggering significant protests from the Mazhabi Sikh/Balmiki community, who called for a statewide shutdown on August 4, 2006. Accusations were also rife that influential Ravidasia/Ad-dharmi leaders in government had influenced the court's decision.

Legislation and Challenges

Advertisment

In response to the simmering discontent, the state government, then under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, passed legislation to maintain the quota within a quota. However, this move was not without its detractors. The Chamar Mahan Sabha challenged this legislation in the Supreme Court, labeling it unconstitutional and divisive.

Successive Governments and the Policy

Despite the controversy, successive state governments, irrespective of the ruling party, have defended the reservation within reservation policy. The AAP government in Punjab extended its support to the policy, highlighting a consistent commitment to this policy across different political administrations. The defense of the policy is rooted in the belief held by Mazhabi Sikh/Balmiki organizations that their community, being the most deprived, occupies the lowest rung on the caste ladder in Punjab.

The Future of Reservation Within Reservation

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case to decide if sub-classification within scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is permissible, especially in the context of a 2005 Punjab law that allowed such sub-classification. This case carries significant implications for the reservation policies for SC communities in Punjab. It revolves around whether those who have already benefited from caste-based reservation should make way for the more backward among them, and whether the reservation should be perpetual. As the court hears arguments from the Punjab Advocate General and other senior advocates, the future of reservation within reservation hangs in the balance.