Consumer Battle: When Volkswagen's Taigun SUV Turned Sour and the Fight for Justice

Imagine the excitement of gifting your spouse a brand new SUV for your anniversary, only to have the experience marred by unexpected defects and unresponsive customer service. This was the reality for Mr. Veccha Praveen, a resident of Hyderabad, who decided to surprise his wife with a Volkswagen Taigun SUV, a decision he would come to regret. The saga that unfolded not only highlights the distress of a consumer but also raises questions about the quality control and customer care standards of a global automobile giant.

Advertisment

A Joyous Occasion Turned Sour

Praveen's anticipation turned to dismay when, upon delivery of the Taigun SUV in December 2023, he discovered scratches on the dashboard and horn pad. The dealership, which had already surprised him with a last-minute price hike from the initial Rs 20,38,200 to Rs 22,45,000, assured him that the defects would be promptly addressed. However, despite multiple visits to the dealership and attempts to reach out to the managing director of Volkswagen, the irritating noise while applying brakes at slow speeds persisted, leaving Praveen disillusioned with his purchase.

The Battle for Justice

Faced with a defective product and unkept promises, Praveen took his grievance to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Hyderabad. His complaint outlined not only the physical defects of the vehicle but also accused the dealership and Volkswagen of deficiency in service, unfair trade practices, and misrepresentation. In a landmark judgment, the commission sided with Praveen, finding both the dealership and Volkswagen liable for selling a car with defects. The verdict mandated the defendants to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the distress caused, in addition to repairing or replacing the defective parts and reimbursing Rs 20,000 in litigation costs to Praveen.

The incident with Praveen's Volkswagen Taigun is not an isolated one. Reports have surfaced of other customers experiencing similar issues, particularly the annoying noise when applying brakes at low speeds. This pattern suggests potential defects in the Taigun model, spotlighting Volkswagen's response to customer complaints. The company's handling of these grievances not only impacts its reputation but also serves as a cautionary tale for prospective buyers to thoroughly inspect vehicles before purchase and to be aware of their rights as consumers.