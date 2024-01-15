Nigeria’s Finance Act Amendments Raise Constitutional Concerns on Penalties

Recent modifications to Nigeria’s Finance Act 2023 (FA3) have ignited debates about the constitutionality of new administrative penalties introduced by amendments to sections 18 and 19 of the Petroleum Profit Tax Act (PPTA). These penalties seek to enforce compliance with the PPTA, but concerns have been raised about their potential violation of due process and fair hearing rights, as enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, vests judicial powers within the nation’s courts. It also guarantees every citizen the right to a fair hearing. These fundamental principles are considered sacrosanct, and Nigerian courts have consistently upheld them. The new administrative penalties, however, grant a regulatory body the power to impose fines without due process, raising questions about their constitutional validity.

Precedent Cases: NOSDRA v Exxonmobil and Ahmed Ors v Odutola

Previous court rulings, such as NOSDRA v Exxonmobil and Ahmed Ors v Odutola, have further highlighted the judiciary’s stance against administrative authorities imposing fines without proper judicial procedure. These cases have set a precedent, reinforcing the necessity for due process when imposing penalties and fines.

Given this backdrop, the administrative penalties within the FA3’s amendments to the PPTA could face significant legal challenges. If brought before a court, there’s a possibility that these penalties could be declared unconstitutional, given their potential infringement on the right to a fair hearing and due process.

As the fiscal landscape in Nigeria continues to evolve, it’s crucial that new regulations align with constitutional provisions. The debate surrounding the administrative penalties in the FA3 is not merely about fiscal policy but also about the safeguarding of fundamental rights in Nigeria.