en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bolivia

Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025

The Constitutional Court of Bolivia has issued a landmark ruling prohibiting former President Evo Morales from contesting in the 2025 elections, thereby overturning a contentious 2017 ruling that had permitted him a fourth term in office.

This decision, which aligns with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ stance against indefinite presidential re-election, is a significant deviation from the nation’s political landscape.

Term Limits: A Safeguard against Indefinite Power

By barring Morales from seeking re-election, the court has underscored the necessity of term limits to prevent protracted reigns of power.

The verdict sets an irrevocable precedent for Bolivian presidents, restricting them to a maximum of two terms, whether consecutive or non-consecutive, thereby reflecting the opinions of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, who held power from 2006 until his resignation in 2019 amid allegations of election fraud and mass protests, has criticized the verdict, alleging a conspiracy against him.

0
Bolivia Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bolivia Advocates for Peace Amid Essequibo Dispute Between Guyana and Venezuela

By Shivani Chauhan

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Presidential Race

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Constitutional Court Rejects Evo Morales' Re-election Bid in Bolivia

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia's Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid ...
@Bolivia · 18 hours
Bolivia's Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Bolivian Court Rejects Evo Morales’ Re-election Bid, Citing Term Limits

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivian Court Rejects Evo Morales' Re-election Bid, Citing Term Limits
Bolivian Court Rules Out Evo Morales’ Re-election Bid

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivian Court Rules Out Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Bolivia’s Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Presidential Race

By Wojciech Zylm

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Presidential Race
Latest Headlines
World News
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
3 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
8 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
10 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
10 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
10 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
12 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
14 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
14 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
15 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
35 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
39 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
57 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app