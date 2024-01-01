Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025

The Constitutional Court of Bolivia has issued a landmark ruling prohibiting former President Evo Morales from contesting in the 2025 elections, thereby overturning a contentious 2017 ruling that had permitted him a fourth term in office.

This decision, which aligns with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ stance against indefinite presidential re-election, is a significant deviation from the nation’s political landscape.

Term Limits: A Safeguard against Indefinite Power

By barring Morales from seeking re-election, the court has underscored the necessity of term limits to prevent protracted reigns of power.

The verdict sets an irrevocable precedent for Bolivian presidents, restricting them to a maximum of two terms, whether consecutive or non-consecutive, thereby reflecting the opinions of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, who held power from 2006 until his resignation in 2019 amid allegations of election fraud and mass protests, has criticized the verdict, alleging a conspiracy against him.