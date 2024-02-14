Constitutional Amendments Face Deadline Dilemma: Economic Provisions at Risk

As the Senate and House of Representatives engage in intense discussions on proposed amendments to economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, tensions rise between the two chambers. The House aims to conclude discussions by March's end, while the Senate plans to potentially finish by October.

A Constitutional Tug-of-War

The focal point of these discussions is Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH6), filed by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri. The resolution seeks to amend certain economic provisions of the Constitution, sparking debates about the roles of both chambers in the constitutional amendment process.

Adding fuel to the fire is the public petition for charter amendments, which has become a contentious issue between the House and the Senate. Despite the challenges, lawmakers are urged to prioritize economic reforms over political campaigns as the midterm elections loom.

The AKAP Controversy

A recent Senate inquiry into the people's initiative to amend the Constitution exposed the insertion of P26.7 billion in the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) 2024 budget for a project called AKAP.

Senators, including Imee Marcos, expressed surprise at the existence and amount of the AKAP budget, suspecting it was used to influence support for amending the Constitution. DSWD officials claimed ignorance of the project, with Secretary Rex Gatchalian confirming it was not part of the agency's budget line items.

House Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. defended the AKAP funds, stating that the Senate approved it in the 2024 budget. The controversy surrounding the AKAP funds and their alleged connection to the push for charter change through a people's initiative remains unresolved.

Unraveling the Misunderstandings

The hearing on Resolution No. 6 revealed the lack of understanding among national leaders on existing laws. Retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio emphasized that the country already has liberal foreign investment laws and has passed laws allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in certain sectors.

Carpio debunked claims that amending the Constitution is necessary for foreign investments, pointing out that bureaucracy, high power costs, and infrastructure are the real issues. Framer of the 1987 Constitution, Rene Sarmiento, warned against revising economic provisions, stating it may lead to further amendments impacting political, judicial, social justice, and human rights provisions.

Three resource persons objected to amending the 1987 Constitution's economic provisions during the Senate subcommittee hearing, arguing that the lack of foreign direct investments is not due to the Constitution's supposed restrictive provisions but other factors such as high power costs, bureaucratic red tape, and poor infrastructure.

As Geraldine Roman, a representative from Bataan's 1st District, expressed concerns about the proposed economic Charter change (Cha-cha) progressing if delivered only by October due to the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections, the Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6, which seeks to amend certain provisions of the 1987 Constitution, remains pending in the Senate.

The House is willing to adopt the Senate version of the economic Cha-cha, but the clock is ticking. The proposed amendments, if not addressed promptly, risk being overshadowed by the upcoming elections.

In an era where economic progress is paramount, the country's leaders must work together to navigate the complexities of constitutional amendments, ensuring that the best interests of the nation and its people remain at the forefront.