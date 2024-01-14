en English
Politics

Constable of St John Declares Non-Support for Chief Minister in Impending Vote

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Andy Jehan, the Constable of St John, has publicly announced that he will not support the Chief Minister in the impending vote of no confidence, scheduled for Tuesday, 16 January. This significant declaration arrives less than two months after Jehan’s resignation from his role as one of the island’s Assistant Chief Ministers, a move that revealed deep-seated issues within the government’s administration.

Jehan’s Meeting with Deputy Kristina Moore

Prior to his public statement, Jehan had a private meeting with Deputy Kristina Moore, during which he conveyed his stance. The precise details of his decision, however, will remain undisclosed until Jehan addresses the States Chamber. The Constable expressed a keen anticipation for the ensuing debate, hinting at a potentially heated and enlightening discussion.

Resignation Stems from Health Department Concerns

The primary catalyst behind Jehan’s resignation from his previous post was a series of grave issues he identified within the health department. He pointed out a glaring lack of a coherent health strategy and, more controversially, highlighted what he termed the ‘indefensible misuse of taxpayers’ money’. This accusation puts the Chief Minister’s administration under severe scrutiny, as it suggests a significant breakdown in governmental accountability.

Chief Minister’s Reaction

The Chief Minister responded to Jehan’s resignation with regret and sadness, acknowledging the loss of a dedicated public servant. However, with Jehan’s recent declaration of non-support in the upcoming vote, the Chief Minister’s leadership faces an imminent challenge that could dramatically reshape the island’s political landscape.

Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

