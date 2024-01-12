Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord

In the U.S. House of Representatives, a widening chasm between moderate and conservative Republicans is leading to intensified discord following the ousting of McCarthy. The current bone of contention is a $1.7 trillion spending package proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson, which is meeting staunch opposition from conservatives. They demand further cuts, with their sights particularly set on funds allocated to the Internal Revenue Service and unspent COVID appropriations.

Perceived Betrayal and Intra-Party Strife

The conservatives’ discontent stems from what they perceive as a betrayal by their moderate counterparts. Initially, moderate Republicans were in favor of substantial government cuts. Now, however, they express frustration with the conservatives’ tactics and have chosen to withhold their cooperation, especially those not seeking reelection. This situation has brought to light a more pronounced rift within the party.

A Slim Majority and Missed Opportunities

The Republican majority in the House is slim, a situation attributed to the selection of weak candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. These candidates, often closely aligned with former President Trump and heavily focused on the grievances surrounding the 2020 election, failed to resonate with independent voters and even some Republicans. This led to a smaller-than-expected majority and lost opportunities in key districts.

The Conservatives’ Dilemma

Conservatives now find themselves at a crossroads: they can either accept a less favorable deal that includes IRS budget cuts or risk an even more unfavorable outcome if moderate Republicans and Democrats reach agreements without them. The crux of the matter is that for conservatives to achieve their goals, they must prioritize electing strong, district-appropriate candidates in the upcoming primaries, rather than those who merely appeal to the base’s grievances.