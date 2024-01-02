Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council’s Parking Fee Hike

In a bold move, Conservative members of the local authority in East Lancashire are challenging a decision by the Blackburn with Darwen Council to raise parking charges in Blackburn town centre. This anticipated increase, scheduled to take effect from February 5, would see fees rise by 30p, further eliminating the lower rates previously enjoyed on Sundays.

Increasing Parking Fees: A Contested Decision

Conservative Councillor Mark Russell has submitted a ‘call in’ request for a special committee to review the fee hike. This committee, which in the past reviewed a rejected increase in burial and cremation fees, is set to convene on Thursday evening. Councillor Russell is arguing that the proposed rise, amounting to a 25% increase, will discourage individuals from visiting the town centre, subsequently adversely affecting local businesses.

Alternative Incentives Vs. Financial Stability

As a way forward, Councillor Russell is suggesting alternative incentives like a ‘Free From Three’ scheme and retaining Sunday discounts. However, Labour’s Councillor Jim Smith, the environment chief, defends the increase as a necessary measure. He attributes the decision to surging inflation and dwindling government support, claiming it’s an essential move for achieving financial stability.

Contention over Extra Revenue

The extra revenue generated from the parking charges, estimated at £159,000 annually, is earmarked to support public services. Councillor Russell counters this by accusing the council of exploiting residents and negatively impacting the town centre economy. The contentious decision has sparked a debate on the balance between maintaining public services and ensuring the vitality of local commerce. The upcoming committee review is expected to shed more light on these contrasting perspectives.