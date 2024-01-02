en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council’s Parking Fee Hike

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council’s Parking Fee Hike

In a bold move, Conservative members of the local authority in East Lancashire are challenging a decision by the Blackburn with Darwen Council to raise parking charges in Blackburn town centre. This anticipated increase, scheduled to take effect from February 5, would see fees rise by 30p, further eliminating the lower rates previously enjoyed on Sundays.

Increasing Parking Fees: A Contested Decision

Conservative Councillor Mark Russell has submitted a ‘call in’ request for a special committee to review the fee hike. This committee, which in the past reviewed a rejected increase in burial and cremation fees, is set to convene on Thursday evening. Councillor Russell is arguing that the proposed rise, amounting to a 25% increase, will discourage individuals from visiting the town centre, subsequently adversely affecting local businesses.

Alternative Incentives Vs. Financial Stability

As a way forward, Councillor Russell is suggesting alternative incentives like a ‘Free From Three’ scheme and retaining Sunday discounts. However, Labour’s Councillor Jim Smith, the environment chief, defends the increase as a necessary measure. He attributes the decision to surging inflation and dwindling government support, claiming it’s an essential move for achieving financial stability.

Contention over Extra Revenue

The extra revenue generated from the parking charges, estimated at £159,000 annually, is earmarked to support public services. Councillor Russell counters this by accusing the council of exploiting residents and negatively impacting the town centre economy. The contentious decision has sparked a debate on the balance between maintaining public services and ensuring the vitality of local commerce. The upcoming committee review is expected to shed more light on these contrasting perspectives.

0
Business Politics United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Underperforming Vanguard Value Index Fund Faces Tough Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open University in Texas

By Hadeel Hashem

Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition ...
@Business · 42 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition ...
heart comment 0
NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated

By BNN Correspondents

NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated
The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University’s Campus Hangs in the Balance

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University's Campus Hangs in the Balance
Oman’s Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook
AGCO Corporation: A Rising Competitor in Precision Agriculture

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

AGCO Corporation: A Rising Competitor in Precision Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
14 seconds
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
24 seconds
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
40 seconds
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
44 seconds
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
53 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
1 min
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
1 min
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app