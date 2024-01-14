Conservative ‘Spartans’ Challenge PM Sunak Over Rwanda Bill

Leaders of three major factions within the Conservative Right of the UK’s ruling party are banding together to challenge Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposed Rwanda Bill. Danny Kruger, Sir John Hayes, and Mark Francois, have declared their joint opposition to the bill, drawing parallels to the ‘Spartans’ who previously upended Theresa May’s Brexit deal. This united front from significant figures within the Conservative Right adds considerable pressure to Sunak’s leadership and the government’s legislative program.

‘Spartans’ of the Conservative Right

Writing for The Telegraph, Kruger, Hayes, and Francois likened themselves to the ‘Spartans’. They have publicly stated that they will vote against the Rwanda Bill in the upcoming vote unless Sunak makes concessions. This bill, which aims to curb illegal migration, has faced opposition from more than 50 Tories aiming to curtail asylum seekers’ rights. Sunak, however, argues that further amendments to the bill risk Rwanda withdrawing from the deal. The Tory rebels’ sole chance to impede the legislation is to oppose it entirely, potentially triggering chaos within the party.

Internal Pressure on Sunak’s Leadership

The unity of the Tory right is now in question, with some members voicing opposition to the Bill. Tensions within the party are palpable as the debate continues. Almost 60 rebels are backing amendments striving to limit legal challenges by migrants against deportation to Rwanda. The fate of the Bill will hinge on the decisions made by MPs in three groups on the Right of the party. The Prime Minister would suffer a significant blow to his authority if a sizeable number of his MPs voted against him.

The Rwanda Bill: A Test for Sunak’s Government

The Rwanda Bill is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to curb illegal migration ahead of the forthcoming general election. However, with a significant number of Conservative Party MPs expected to oppose the bill, the government could face a historic defeat. Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has spoken out against the bill, citing concerns about its effectiveness and potential legal challenges. This public opposition from senior Tories signals a daunting hurdle for Sunak’s government.