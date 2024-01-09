en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Conservative Party Selects Peter Bone’s Girlfriend as Candidate for By-Election

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Conservative Party Selects Peter Bone’s Girlfriend as Candidate for By-Election

In a surprising turn of events, the Conservative Party has nominated Helen Harrison, the girlfriend of former MP Peter Bone, as their candidate for an upcoming by-election. The by-election is set to fill the vacancy left by Peter Bone, who was expelled from the House of Commons following allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct. The date for the by-election has not been confirmed, but it will not take place before February.

Controversial Choice

The selection of Helen Harrison, Peter Bone’s partner, as the candidate for the Wellingborough by-election has sparked controversy. Labour has accused the Conservatives of succumbing to Bone’s demands by nominating his partner as the candidate. The choice of candidate is seen as a critical move in a contest that is expected to be challenging for the Conservative Party, given that the majority is smaller in this constituency than in other theoretically safer ones.

Unprecedented Situation

This unusual situation has been triggered by Bone’s expulsion from the House of Commons after a recall petition. The allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct against him are severe, leading to his removal from the party whip. The by-election serves as a test for the Prime Minister’s party, with the chosen candidate’s performance potentially impacting the future political landscape.

Subscription Offer

Alongside this political news, the article also highlights a subscription offer. Readers are given the opportunity to subscribe to the publication at a discounted rate, with the first month being free. This is followed by an introductory rate for the next two months, before transitioning to a standard monthly rate. Terms and conditions of the subscription are clearly outlined, with information on auto-renewal and the option for cancellation at any time. The publication also promotes the ‘all-new Telegraph Health’ feature, accessible via the website and app.

0
Elections Politics United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
In a recent radio segment on Motsweding FM, a thought-provoking dialogue unfolded between Kelebogile Kgetse and Nhlamulo Ndhlela, a spokesperson for the pioneering political entity, UmKhonto WeSizwe. The discussion honed in on the dynamic political landscape of the nation, with the looming prospect of highly contested elections in the coming year. The elections are anticipated
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
3 hours ago
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
3 hours ago
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
Chad's Interim PM Succès Masra Pledges Salary to Charity Amidst Political Transition
1 hour ago
Chad's Interim PM Succès Masra Pledges Salary to Charity Amidst Political Transition
Tensions Rise in Punjab Congress Over Sidhu's Independent Rallies
2 hours ago
Tensions Rise in Punjab Congress Over Sidhu's Independent Rallies
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
2 hours ago
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
1 min
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
1 min
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
2 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
3 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
4 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
5 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
5 mins
Mass Exoneration in Horizon Scandal: A Step Forward or a Slippery Slope?
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
6 mins
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Sudden Presence Ignites 'White Privilege' Dispute in Congress
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
7 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app