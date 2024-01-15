en English
Politics

Conservative Party Facing ‘Stunningly Awful’ Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink

A recent YouGov survey, commissioned by a group of Tory donors and former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost, has revealed ‘stunningly awful’ poll results for the Conservative Party. The party, led by Rishi Sunak, could potentially retain a meagre 169 seats in the next general election, while Labour, under Sir Keir Starmer, is poised to seize Downing Street with a commanding 385 seats.

Conservative Crisis

The survey results reflect an alarming decline in the party’s popularity, with every ‘red wall’ seat won by Boris Johnson in 2019 predicted to be lost in the forthcoming election. Additionally, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt might be one of the 11 Cabinet ministers to lose their positions. The Conservative Party is trailing Labour by an unsettling 18 points ahead of an anticipated autumn election. This predicament has led to ripples of anxiety within the party about their electoral future.

Labour’s Gain, SNP’s Pain

Labour is anticipated to win big in the next election, potentially securing a 120-seat majority. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is predicted to lose almost half of its seats to Labour. The party is also expected to be victorious in upcoming contests in Kingswood, Wellingborough, and Blackpool South. These areas were previously under Conservative dominance, further highlighting the political shift.

Need for a Strategy Rethink

The stunningly dire poll results underscore the urgent need for the Conservative Party to reassess its approach and tactics. A coherent strategy seems absent, and complacency within the party is a significant issue. The discontent among the electorate regarding policy issues, including illegal migration and the unpopularity of Sunak, is driving the collapse of the Conservative vote. A turnaround is necessary to prevent further decline in the party’s popularity.

Politics United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

