en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Conservative Nonprofit PragerU’s Content Makes its Way into Public School Curriculums

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:02 pm EST
Conservative Nonprofit PragerU’s Content Makes its Way into Public School Curriculums

The conservative nonprofit, PragerU, has successfully infiltrated the public school curriculum in four states with their right-wing educational content, PragerU Kids. The integration was made possible through the group’s connection with Republican state education officials who publicly endorsed the partnership in promotional videos.

Content and Controversy

PragerU Kids offers materials that include cartoons and classroom lessons covering subjects such as opposing transgender healthcare and promoting a positive image of American historical figures, irrespective of their controversial actions. This content has drawn criticism from parents, educators, civil rights groups, and scientists. They argue that PragerU’s content introduces a right-wing bias and misrepresents facts, especially concerning climate change and history.

PragerU’s Defense

Despite the backlash, PragerU defends its approach, asserting it counters what it perceives as left-leaning indoctrination in schools. PragerU founder, Dennis Prager, addressed corporate media’s fear of PragerU videos undoing leftist teachings in public schools. States like Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Florida, and Texas have considered allowing teachers to use PragerU videos, triggering attacks from major media outlets.

Uncovered Emails and Ethical Concerns

Emails revealed by NBC News shed light on how PragerU cultivated relationships with Republican politicians to market and distribute their educational content. This strategy has raised ethical concerns among education policy experts and attorneys. In Florida, children are now being taught PragerU’s climate denialism amid record heat, a dangerous contradiction enforced by PragerU and state policies undermining scientific facts and environmental education.

0
Education Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tony Wakeham Proposes Novel Approach to Healthcare Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

University of Uyo Announces Promotions to Professorial Ranks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative

By Bijay Laxmi

Fijian Businesswoman Highlights the Impact of Studying in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

VIWMA Fosters Environmental Stewardship through Community Outreach ...
@Education · 1 hour
VIWMA Fosters Environmental Stewardship through Community Outreach ...
heart comment 0
The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action

By Saboor Bayat

The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action
Oregon Initiative Lays Groundwork for Tackling Youth Mental Health Crisis

By Bijay Laxmi

Oregon Initiative Lays Groundwork for Tackling Youth Mental Health Crisis
Young Equestrian’s Viral Journey Reflects Cultural Pride; New Strategy for Industrial and Mining Sectors Unveiled

By Hadeel Hashem

Young Equestrian's Viral Journey Reflects Cultural Pride; New Strategy for Industrial and Mining Sectors Unveiled
Community Assistance Helps Police Apprehend Mosque Burglar in Cape Town

By Israel Ojoko

Community Assistance Helps Police Apprehend Mosque Burglar in Cape Town
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines Reports 107 Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve
40 seconds
Philippines Reports 107 Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve
New Zealand's Smoke-Free Aspirations Challenged by Rising Vaping Trend
2 mins
New Zealand's Smoke-Free Aspirations Challenged by Rising Vaping Trend
Unraveling the Mystery of One-Sided Throat Pain
3 mins
Unraveling the Mystery of One-Sided Throat Pain
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
11 mins
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
11 mins
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
12 mins
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
13 mins
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
14 mins
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
15 mins
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
39 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
6 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app