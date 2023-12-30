Conservative Nonprofit PragerU’s Content Makes its Way into Public School Curriculums

The conservative nonprofit, PragerU, has successfully infiltrated the public school curriculum in four states with their right-wing educational content, PragerU Kids. The integration was made possible through the group’s connection with Republican state education officials who publicly endorsed the partnership in promotional videos.

Content and Controversy

PragerU Kids offers materials that include cartoons and classroom lessons covering subjects such as opposing transgender healthcare and promoting a positive image of American historical figures, irrespective of their controversial actions. This content has drawn criticism from parents, educators, civil rights groups, and scientists. They argue that PragerU’s content introduces a right-wing bias and misrepresents facts, especially concerning climate change and history.

PragerU’s Defense

Despite the backlash, PragerU defends its approach, asserting it counters what it perceives as left-leaning indoctrination in schools. PragerU founder, Dennis Prager, addressed corporate media’s fear of PragerU videos undoing leftist teachings in public schools. States like Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Florida, and Texas have considered allowing teachers to use PragerU videos, triggering attacks from major media outlets.

Uncovered Emails and Ethical Concerns

Emails revealed by NBC News shed light on how PragerU cultivated relationships with Republican politicians to market and distribute their educational content. This strategy has raised ethical concerns among education policy experts and attorneys. In Florida, children are now being taught PragerU’s climate denialism amid record heat, a dangerous contradiction enforced by PragerU and state policies undermining scientific facts and environmental education.