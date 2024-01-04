en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Conservative MP’s Petition Sparks Debate over Canada’s UN Membership

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Conservative MP’s Petition Sparks Debate over Canada’s UN Membership

In a move that has stirred controversy and ignited a nationwide conversation, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has sponsored a petition spearheaded by Burnaby, B.C. resident Doug Porter. The petition, which has been signed by over 60,000 individuals, advocates for Canada’s withdrawal from the United Nations (UN) and its subsidiary organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Concerns over National Sovereignty and Personal Autonomy

The petition alleges that Canada’s involvement in the WHO’s Agenda 2030 for sustainable development poses a potential threat to national sovereignty and individual autonomy. It further implies that participation in the initiative could infringe on rights safeguarded by the Canadian Bill of Rights and Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Reactions from the Prime Minister’s Office

The Prime Minister’s Office, represented by press secretary Mohammad Hussain, has publicly criticized Lewis’s endorsement of the petition. Hussain’s statements imply that Lewis’s support could be interpreted as an endorsement of the views expressed in the petition, which has led to questions about the Conservative Party’s position on the UN. Hussain has urged Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to make Lewis retract her social media post about the petition, should he disagree with it. The press secretary has accused the Conservatives of promoting conspiracy theories and neglecting international responsibilities.

Criticism from Foreign Affairs

Rob Oliphant, the parliamentary secretary for the Foreign Affairs Minister, has also voiced his dissent, labeling the proposal to exit the UN as “absurd & dangerous.” At the time of reportage, no responses have been provided by Lewis, Poilievre’s team, or Michael Chong, the caucus foreign affairs critic.

The petition, which was posted in October, will remain open for signatures until February 7. As of Wednesday, it had received 64,770 signatures.

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Daring Heist at Stratford Mall Jewelry Store, Police Seek Information
In a chilling Wednesday evening incident, the tranquility of Stratford Mall was shattered when a quartet of suspects targeted Paris Jewellers, a local jewelry store. The suspects, all attired in black, unleashed a daring robbery that has sent shockwaves through the community. A Heist in the Heart of Stratford Paris Jewellers, nestled within Stratford Mall,
Daring Heist at Stratford Mall Jewelry Store, Police Seek Information
Vancouver's Transforming Landscape: A Deep Dive into Urban Planning Challenges
10 mins ago
Vancouver's Transforming Landscape: A Deep Dive into Urban Planning Challenges
Suncor Energy Hits Second-Highest Quarterly Production in Q4 2023
11 mins ago
Suncor Energy Hits Second-Highest Quarterly Production in Q4 2023
Local Community Group's Generosity Fuels OSNS's Mission
2 mins ago
Local Community Group's Generosity Fuels OSNS's Mission
Redefining Homeownership: The Rise of Single-Family Home Rentals
6 mins ago
Redefining Homeownership: The Rise of Single-Family Home Rentals
Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors
7 mins ago
Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
54 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
1 min
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
1 min
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
1 min
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
1 min
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
AEW Dynamite 2024: Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo Shake Up the Women's Division
1 min
AEW Dynamite 2024: Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo Shake Up the Women's Division
Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change
3 mins
Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
4 mins
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
4 mins
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app