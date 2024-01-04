Conservative MP’s Petition Sparks Debate over Canada’s UN Membership

In a move that has stirred controversy and ignited a nationwide conversation, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has sponsored a petition spearheaded by Burnaby, B.C. resident Doug Porter. The petition, which has been signed by over 60,000 individuals, advocates for Canada’s withdrawal from the United Nations (UN) and its subsidiary organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Concerns over National Sovereignty and Personal Autonomy

The petition alleges that Canada’s involvement in the WHO’s Agenda 2030 for sustainable development poses a potential threat to national sovereignty and individual autonomy. It further implies that participation in the initiative could infringe on rights safeguarded by the Canadian Bill of Rights and Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Reactions from the Prime Minister’s Office

The Prime Minister’s Office, represented by press secretary Mohammad Hussain, has publicly criticized Lewis’s endorsement of the petition. Hussain’s statements imply that Lewis’s support could be interpreted as an endorsement of the views expressed in the petition, which has led to questions about the Conservative Party’s position on the UN. Hussain has urged Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to make Lewis retract her social media post about the petition, should he disagree with it. The press secretary has accused the Conservatives of promoting conspiracy theories and neglecting international responsibilities.

Criticism from Foreign Affairs

Rob Oliphant, the parliamentary secretary for the Foreign Affairs Minister, has also voiced his dissent, labeling the proposal to exit the UN as “absurd & dangerous.” At the time of reportage, no responses have been provided by Lewis, Poilievre’s team, or Michael Chong, the caucus foreign affairs critic.

The petition, which was posted in October, will remain open for signatures until February 7. As of Wednesday, it had received 64,770 signatures.