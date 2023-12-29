en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Conservative MP’s ‘Cr** Parent’ Remarks Stir Controversy

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:39 am EST
Conservative MP’s ‘Cr** Parent’ Remarks Stir Controversy

Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for Bury North, James Daly, has sparked a contentious debate by attributing the struggles of local children to their ‘cr** parents’. Daly, a prominent figure within the New Conservatives bloc, argued that the key to mitigating these issues lies not in financial investment, as the Left advocates, but in fostering family stability.

Controversial Remarks Amid Election Discussions

Daly’s controversial remarks were made in the context of discussions around election prospects and the New Conservatives’ advocacy for working-class conservatism and strong family units. He believes the issues faced by children in Bury are the result of ‘cr** parents’, a comment that has resulted in widespread criticism.

Political Backlash

In response to Daly’s comments, James Frith, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bury North, accused the Conservative MP of showing disdain for his constituents. Frith underscored the Conservative government’s failures over the past 13 years in fostering economic growth, safeguarding public services, and creating opportunities for young people.

New Conservatives’ Family-Focused Policies

The New Conservatives have been advocating for tax relief for families, promoting the abolition of rules that withdraw child benefits from households with a high-earning single parent. This approach aligns with their broader emphasis on working-class conservatism and the importance of family stability, a standpoint echoed by Daly despite the controversy his comments have stirred.

0
Politics Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shashi Tharoor Questions BJP's 'Acche Din' as Ram Temple Inauguration Approaches

By Dil Bar Irshad

Defence Slams State's Charges in Kluyts Case: A Look at the Legal Battle

By Israel Ojoko

CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist

By Ebenezer Mensah

Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elect ...
@India · 4 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elect ...
heart comment 0
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy

By Momen Zellmi

A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence

By Momen Zellmi

Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal’s Proposal for Interim Party Leader

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal's Proposal for Interim Party Leader
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician

By Rafia Tasleem

Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
Latest Headlines
World News
Shashi Tharoor Questions BJP's 'Acche Din' as Ram Temple Inauguration Approaches
27 seconds
Shashi Tharoor Questions BJP's 'Acche Din' as Ram Temple Inauguration Approaches
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
1 min
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
3 mins
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
4 mins
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
4 mins
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
4 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
4 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
4 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
7 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
5 hours
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app