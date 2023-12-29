Conservative MP’s ‘Cr** Parent’ Remarks Stir Controversy

Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for Bury North, James Daly, has sparked a contentious debate by attributing the struggles of local children to their ‘cr** parents’. Daly, a prominent figure within the New Conservatives bloc, argued that the key to mitigating these issues lies not in financial investment, as the Left advocates, but in fostering family stability.

Controversial Remarks Amid Election Discussions

Daly’s controversial remarks were made in the context of discussions around election prospects and the New Conservatives’ advocacy for working-class conservatism and strong family units. He believes the issues faced by children in Bury are the result of ‘cr** parents’, a comment that has resulted in widespread criticism.

Political Backlash

In response to Daly’s comments, James Frith, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bury North, accused the Conservative MP of showing disdain for his constituents. Frith underscored the Conservative government’s failures over the past 13 years in fostering economic growth, safeguarding public services, and creating opportunities for young people.

New Conservatives’ Family-Focused Policies

The New Conservatives have been advocating for tax relief for families, promoting the abolition of rules that withdraw child benefits from households with a high-earning single parent. This approach aligns with their broader emphasis on working-class conservatism and the importance of family stability, a standpoint echoed by Daly despite the controversy his comments have stirred.