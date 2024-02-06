Conservative Figures Reunite at 'Popcon' Amid Tory Party Tensions

The Emmanuel Centre in London recently played host to a gathering known as 'Popcon', a rallying call for conservative MPs, academics, libertarians, and various supporters. Notable absences included Simon Clarke, Ranil Jayawardena, and the recently retired Kwasi Kwarteng. Yet, the event was far from lacking in star power, with figures such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson taking the stage.

A Light-Hearted Camaraderie

Rees-Mogg and Anderson showcased a humorous camaraderie, drawing on their common backgrounds and engaging the audience with light-hearted banter. Their shared affinity for traditional conservative values was evident, hinting at the internal tensions simmering within the Tory party. The duo represented a clash between established norms and a newer, more radical approach that challenges conventions such as the smoking ban.

Return of Liz Truss

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss also graced the stage, her presence marked by a renewed vigor. Truss levied criticism at institutions she claimed were overrun by 'Left-wing extremists', calling for their reconstruction. Her address underscored the event's overarching theme - a call for a return to conservative values and a critique of progressive ideologies.

Nigel Farage: A Spectacle in Himself

Nigel Farage's presence at the event was a spectacle in itself, drawing media attention and sparking speculation about his political future, including potential involvement in American politics. His attendance at 'Popcon' added another layer of intrigue to an already captivating event.

As the Tory party navigates these internal tensions, the 'Popcon' event serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead. It will be interesting to see if this display of conservative camaraderie, punctuated by satirical remarks about the group's popularity and conservative credentials, ultimately resonates with public opinion.