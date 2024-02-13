Conservative Candidate Craig Sink Vows to Address Property Taxes and School Ideologies in McDowell County

Meet Craig Sink, the Republican candidate for McDowell County Commissioner who's vowing to put a stop to skyrocketing property tax rates and the encroachment of "woke" ideology in schools.
A Conservative with a Vision
Running against two incumbent commissioners in the primary election, Sink is a retired construction manager from the Port of Long Beach who's no stranger to hard work and strategic planning. As a conservative and a Vietnam veteran, he's committed to serving his community with fairness, transparency, and a focus on infrastructure improvement.
Tackling McDowell County's Challenges
Sink's platform prioritizes addressing the rapid increase in property tax rates, which have become a significant burden for many residents. He's also adamant about ensuring that local schools remain focused on providing a quality education rather than promoting politically-charged ideologies.
Additionally, Sink is committed to enhancing infrastructure, particularly in the area of high-speed broadband internet access. He believes that reliable, affordable internet is essential for economic growth and improved quality of life in McDowell County.
A Plan for Department of Social Services Expansion
Craig Sink is advocating for the formation of a citizen task force to address the urgent need for a larger Department of Social Services building. He believes that by involving the community in the decision-making process, a more effective and efficient solution can be achieved.
If elected, Sink has pledged to serve as a one-term commissioner, dedicating his time and energy to advocating for all residents of McDowell County fairly, impartially, and transparently.
In a time when political polarization often overshadows the needs of the community, Craig Sink's focus on practical solutions and citizen involvement is a breath of fresh air. His vision for a fair and prosperous McDowell County is one that resonates with many residents, making him a strong contender in the upcoming primary election.
With his background in construction management and his dedication to volunteering for several organizations, Sink brings a unique blend of experience and passion to the table. As the primary election approaches, all eyes will be on this conservative candidate as he works to make his vision for McDowell County a reality.