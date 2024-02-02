Conroe City Council Mandates Conflict of Interest Disclosure Amidst Investigation

The Conroe City Council has enacted a policy requiring its members to declare any potential conflicts of interests at the commencement of every meeting. This development comes in the wake of an investigation into Councilman Todd Yancey's voting on multi-million dollar contracts awarded to his employer, SRM Concrete.
Scrutiny Over Councilman's Actions
Councilman Todd Yancey, a salesman at SRM Concrete, has been under scrutiny for his voting patterns on city contracts that involve his employer. The city's records indicate that Yancey had a significant role in contracts relating to two major projects - the new $107 million Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center and a $59 million wastewater treatment plant. This has raised concerns about ethical standards and potential conflicts of interest, sparking an ongoing investigation.
Previous Commitment to Abstain
In November 2020, prior to these events, Yancey had signed a conflict-of-interest affidavit, pledging to abstain from any decisions involving SRM Concrete. However, city records suggest that he voted on matters related to both the hotel and the treatment plant after taking office. Yancey has yet to respond to requests for comments regarding these allegations.
Steps Towards an Ethics Committee
The newly enacted disclosure policy is viewed as a stride towards establishing the city's first ethics committee. The council's Mayor Pro Tem, Curt Maddux, has expressed that this new procedure serves as a reminder to council members to consider potential connections they may have with the votes they cast. Maddux has plans to propose the formation of an ethics committee in the near future. Councilman Harry Hardman has also emphasized the importance of elected officials abstaining from any votes that could create a perception of a conflict of interest.
Financial Struggles for the Hyatt Regency Hotel
The Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center, which opened its doors in May, has been grappling with financial difficulties. Its construction cost has surged from $86 million to over $107 million, necessitating a multi-million dollar bailout from taxpayers.