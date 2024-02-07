Connecticut Woman Receives Cremation Ads Post-Chemotherapy, Data Broker Cited for Misuse

In Connecticut, a woman's life was thrown into turmoil following her completion of chemotherapy. She began receiving unsolicited mail advertisements for cremation services, an incident that has sparked a discussion on the invasive nature of data brokerage. This disturbing episode was traced back to a data broker who had added the woman's information to the cremation company's marketing list, leading to an investigation by the Connecticut attorney general's office under the state's new data privacy law, the Connecticut Data Privacy Act.

Invasive Data Brokerage Practices

This incident unearths the complex and murky relationship between data brokers and data analytics firms in the realm of digital marketing. It brings to light the potential for misuse of sensitive personal information, such as medical records. In response to this grave breach of privacy, the attorney general's office took action by issuing a cure notice to the cremation services company, indicating that some level of wrongdoing was indeed found.

Scrutiny and Action Against Data Brokers

Over the years, the practices of data brokers have been under scrutiny, with reports unveiling that sensitive data, including cellphone location data from places like abortion clinics, can be harvested and sold. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) took action against one such data broker, X-mode, for selling sensitive location data.

Data Privacy - A Pressing Concern

Despite these actions, the issue of data privacy remains a significant concern. The incident in Connecticut serves as a stark reminder of the need for stricter regulation and ethical practices in data brokerage. The misuse of patient data by advertising agencies, including recording and analyzing intimate patient-doctor conversations to guide prescription practices, underscores the real-world harms caused by the industry's ethical failures.

The deeply personal nature of these incidents, including the impact on individuals who have lost loved ones to addiction and the erroneous assumptions made based on data, calls for a renewed commitment to data privacy. The Connecticut case serves as a wake-up call, urging us to consider the potential ramifications of data misuse and the urgent need for better regulation in the digital marketing landscape.