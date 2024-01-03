en English
Politics

Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll

In a recent poll commissioned by the Specialty Equipment Market Association, approximately 60% of Connecticut voters voiced their opposition to a Democratic initiative aiming to phase out gas- and diesel-powered vehicles in the state over the next decade. The poll results unveiled a significant disconnect between the proposed legislation and public sentiment, with voters citing several concerns ranging from inadequate infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), the hefty price tags attached to EVs, to the impending restriction on personal choice.

Deep-seated concerns over EV transition

The survey’s results revealed 67% of voters expressing worries over the environmental consequences of mining for rare minerals needed for EV batteries. Additionally, 56% of respondents viewed the proposed restrictions as a case of governmental overreach that limits their options for vehicles. This sentiment is further echoed in the finding that over half of the respondents might be less inclined to support politicians endorsing a ban on new gas-powered vehicles.

Democratic leaders reconsidering restrictions

The poll surfaced after Governor Ned Lamont retracted a plan that demanded increased EV sales, which would have resulted in a 2035 ban on new fossil fuel-powered vehicles, due to insufficient backing from a Democratic-led legislative committee. Despite the setback, Democratic leaders are mulling over the reintroduction of the restrictions in the forthcoming legislative session.

The broader picture

More than a dozen states have embraced California’s strict vehicle emissions standards, spurred by environmental groups aiming to alleviate the impacts of climate change. However, Connecticut’s proposed mandate has encountered resistance over its potential effect on vehicle affordability, regional power, and the state’s readiness for an EV transition. House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora criticized the proposal, arguing it curtails consumer freedom to choose their preferred vehicles.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

