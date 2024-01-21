Congresswoman to Question Federal Officials on Future of Snake River Dams

U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington state, is set to question federal officials about the potential dismantling of four Lower Snake River hydroelectric dams in an upcoming congressional hearing. The dams, which are critical for hydropower, irrigation, and navigation in the Pacific Northwest, have been under scrutiny due to a proposed lawsuit settlement that might lead to their breaching for the restoration of salmon and steelhead fish populations.

The Congressional Hearing

The hearing, named 'Exposing President Biden’s Plan to Dismantle the Snake River Dams and the Negative Impacts to the United States', is slated for January 30. It is expected to bring together representatives from several federal agencies. McMorris Rodgers, as the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has voiced concerns over what she sees as the Biden administration's collaboration with special interest groups regarding the dams.

Objections and Legislative Action

McMorris Rodgers and fellow Republican Representative Dan Newhouse have criticized closed hearings and the proposed lawsuit settlement. They contend that these could lead to the breaching of the dams and consequently, have detrimental impacts on the region's economy and ecology. To counteract this, both representatives have introduced legislation aimed at preserving the dams, with companion bills being presented in the Senate.

Endangered Salmon and the Administration's Response

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the dams, has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle over endangered salmon. The Biden administration recently unveiled a 10-year plan to boost fish numbers, which includes potential dam breaches. This has been met with opposition from the state of Idaho, indicating a complex, multifaceted struggle surrounding the future of these vital hydroelectric dams.