en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by StopAntisemitism

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by StopAntisemitism

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, has been declared ‘Antisemite of the Year’ for 2023 by StopAntisemitism, a leading watchdog group combating antisemitism. The ‘dishonorable award,’ as described by the group, was accorded to Tlaib following a poll participated in by nearly 15,000 individuals, outranking nominees that included Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh and influencer Gigi Hadid.

History of Antisemitic Remarks

StopAntisemitism cited Tlaib’s history of antisemitic statements, victim-blaming Israel, and making unfounded accusations against the Jewish state as reasons for her selection. Her comments have sparked strong condemnation from her congressional colleagues, leading to her censure by both Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Amid Rising Antisemitism

The award announcement comes amid rising antisemitic incidents and hate crimes, accentuating the potential harm of Tlaib’s statements. The congresswoman’s rhetoric, including her unjust blame on Israel for the October 7 Hamas attacks, and her advocacy for the removal of Jews from Israel, has only contributed to the growing concerns among American Jews.

Controversial Statements and Accusations

Tlaib has been in the spotlight for her use of the phrase ‘from the river to the sea,’ which is often interpreted as calling for the elimination of Israel. She has also falsely accused the Israel Defense Forces of bombing a hospital. Furthermore, she recently took to Instagram to label Prime Minister Netanyahu a ‘genocidal maniac.’ The severity of her remarks and the controversy they have stirred have made her the recipient of this ‘dishonorable award.’

0
Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
49 mins ago
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
In an escalating sequence of events, the enduring conflict between Israel and Hamas has now extended its battleground from the Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank. This intensification within the last 24 hours has led to the tragic deaths of almost a dozen individuals, among them a young child, marking a significant rise in
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Unburied Grief: Palestinian Families' Struggle Amid West Bank Occupation
2 hours ago
Unburied Grief: Palestinian Families' Struggle Amid West Bank Occupation
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
1 hour ago
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
58 seconds
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
1 min
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
1 min
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
2 mins
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
2 mins
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
3 mins
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
3 mins
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
3 mins
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
3 mins
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app