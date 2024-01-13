Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban

In a notable shift, Republican Congresswoman Michelle Steel, representative of a district that swung in favor of President Joe Biden, has now endorsed the national abortion ban, a move that came to light on a Friday morning after The New York Times initiated contact regarding a story highlighting her change in stance on the issue.

Steel’s Stand: A Shift in Position

The timing of her endorsement, coming nearly a year after she initially refrained from doing so, has sparked conjecture regarding the possible influence of impending news coverage on her decision to formally back the abortion ban. This critical move by Steel reflects a substantial change in her stance, considering she represents a politically divided district where such a step could significantly impact her support base.

Life at Conception Act: The Bill at the Core

In 2021, Congresswoman Steel had signed onto the Life at Conception Act, a bill seeking to recognize a fertilized egg as a person with equal protections under the 14th Amendment. This legislation, essentially amounting to a nationwide abortion ban, had the backing of nearly three dozen House Republicans.

Changing Political Landscape and Abortion Stance

The political landscape concerning abortion bans and Republican support has undergone a substantial shift since then. The overturning of Roe v. Wade and the topic of abortion becoming a politically charged issue for Republicans during elections have significantly influenced this shift. Steel’s recent move to support the national abortion ban is a clear reflection of these changing dynamics.