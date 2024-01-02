Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal

In a public display of triumph, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik celebrated the resignation of Harvard University President, Claudine Gay. The resignation comes in the wake of allegations of plagiarism and a failure to address antisemitism on the university’s campus. Stefanik marked the event with a tweet reading, “TWO DOWN”, hinting at the gravity of what she anticipates will unfold as the biggest scandal in higher education history.

Stefanik’s Reaction to Gay’s Resignation

Stefanik, who had been urging for Gay’s resignation following Gay’s congressional testimony about antisemitism, was quick to voice her satisfaction with the event. She labeled Gay an ‘antisemitic plagiarist,’ and described the resignation as a ‘long overdue forced resignation’. This resignation marks the second instance of a university president stepping down since the congressional hearing, a fact that Stefanik highlighted in her victory lap.

Repercussions and Responses

Gay’s resignation has spurred a flurry of reactions from other prominent figures, including Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and billionaire Bill Ackman. However, it has also sparked a wave of criticism, with concerns being raised about the treatment of the first black president of Harvard. Gay has faced backlash and accusations of plagiarism following a hearing in which she refrained from condemning anti-Jewish sentiment. This has intensified the public scrutiny of her role as university president.

Stefanik’s Continued Crusade

Stefanik has communicated her intent to continue a Congressional investigation into perceived corruption within elite American academic institutions. Her mission is to hold these institutions accountable and ‘deliver results’ for the American people. Stefanik’s condemnation of Gay’s tenure emphasized her alleged failure to protect Jewish students and the attempts of the university to cover up nearly 50 instances of plagiarism. She also highlighted the ongoing investigations into recent antisemitic incidents on campus and the lack of response from Harvard’s DEI office to Jewish students.