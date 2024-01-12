Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

In a move reflecting the nation’s cry for transparency, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and a group of her colleagues have sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, voicing their concerns about his recent hospitalization and the subsequent lack of communication. Austin, who underwent a medical procedure on December 22, 2023, and was discharged the following day, was admitted to the ICU just a week later, rendering him unable to fulfill his duties.

Delay in Communication Raises Concerns

The congresswoman argued that Austin’s delay in notifying top national security officials of his condition until three days after his hospitalization could jeopardize national security. This point is particularly significant considering the international conflicts the U.S. is currently involved in. Tenney criticized the Secretary for not maintaining a clear chain of command and communication, a standard that service members are expected to uphold by promptly reporting their absences to their superiors.

Tenney’s Call for Transparency

Expressing more than just concern over the matter, Tenney’s letter demands answers from Austin and calls for transparency. This call is not isolated but echoes the sentiments of many who perceive a lack of transparency within the Biden administration. Tenney insists on the importance of safety and security for the nation and emphasizes the need for clear and timely communication within the Department of Defense.

Bipartisan Concern and Investigation

Interestingly, this incident has not only caught the attention of House Republicans but has also sparked bipartisan concern. The Defense Department’s inspector general is now looking into it. Furthermore, the letter from Rep. Tenney and the other lawmakers questions how Austin would handle a similar situation with one of his combatant commanders, shedding light on broader worries about systemic transparency and accountability.