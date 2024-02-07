Congresswoman Accuses University AI Project of Suppressing Free Speech

In a recent Congressional hearing, Representative Kat Cammack voiced strong criticism towards a censorship AI project linked to the University of Michigan. This project, known as the 'WiseDex' tool, has been the recipient of a generous $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). It is designed to evaluate the authenticity of content circulating on social media platforms and flag potential misinformation.

Advertisment

Concerns Over Free Speech Suppression

A key issue raised by Cammack, a member of the House Select Weaponization Subcommittee, was the fear that the initiative is a thinly-veiled attempt to stifle free speech. The representative expressed concern that the project's objectives effectively outsource the task of censorship to external parties. This, she suggested, would allow social media entities to evade culpability for their actions.

Externalizing the Responsibility of Censorship

Advertisment

Cammack's argument was grounded in the grant proposal itself, which underscored the concept of delegating the challenging task of censorship to external entities. It was also noted that the service could aid social media platforms in managing public relations around actions on misinformation, without having to defend their internal processes.

Expenditure on 'Track F' Programs

Cammack's critique comes in the wake of an interim report from the Weaponization Subcommittee. This report brought to light the NSF's spending of $39 million on various 'Track F' initiatives. These programs have been established to encourage the creation of AI tools that could support Big Tech in their battle against misinformation.