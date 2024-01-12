en English
Politics

Congressman Uses ‘Real Housewives’ Quote to Criticize Trump

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
In a surprising twist on Capitol Hill, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia of California used a quote from the reality TV show ‘Real Housewives’ to publicly criticize former President Donald Trump. This occurrence took place during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, grabbing attention both in the political circle and on the internet.

From Pop Culture to Politics

Garcia, in his critique, stated that the Democrats hold significant evidence, such as receipts, timelines, and screenshots, that indicate foreign governments have been indirectly funding Trump through his business properties. He argued this act is a direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. The quote, originally stated by Heather Gay, a cast member of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ added a pop culture spin to the serious political discourse, quickly going viral and inspiring a wave of internet memes.

A Playful Exchange

This unique blend of pop culture and politics caught the attention of the show’s host and producer, Andy Cohen, who playfully acknowledged Garcia’s citation. In a jovial response to Cohen, Garcia expressed his pride in being a devoted viewer of the BravoTV network and the first member of Congress to cite a ‘housewife’ in the congressional record.

Double Standards and Foreign Funds

However, the levity belied the serious undertone of the hearing, which primarily concerned Hunter Biden, the current President’s son, and his foreign business dealings. Democrats accused their Republican counterparts of practicing a double standard, expressing concern for Hunter Biden’s activities while turning a blind eye towards Trump’s dealings with foreign entities. This accusation gained traction with the release of a report by the Democrats on the committee last week. The report revealed that Trump received at least $7.8 million from foreign entities in 20 countries, with approximately $5.6 million originating from China. These payments, funneled into Trump’s businesses, including his hotels in Washington and Las Vegas and Trump Tower in New York, are suspected to violate a constitutional clause prohibiting the acceptance of funds from foreign governments.

Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

