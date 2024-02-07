Congressman Tiffany Advocates for Transparency in Chippewa Valley Refugee Resettlement Plans

Wisconsin's 7th District Congressman, Tom Tiffany, has issued a second letter to Bojana Zoric Martinez, the Director of the Bureau of Refugee Programs, urging for transparency and public involvement regarding refugee resettlement plans in the Chippewa Valley. This action follows the lack of response to Tiffany's initial communication sent in January, where he called for a public discourse on the matter.

Pressing for Transparency

In his recent letter, Tiffany accentuates the director's responsibility to disclose any potential resettlement plans. He underlines the significance of public input to gauge the level of support and understand the possible challenges such a move could pose to the community and its resources.

The Importance of Public Input

Tiffany emphasizes the necessity for public notification, input, and transparency in the matter of refugee resettlement. He points out the importance of public support, potential impacts, challenges, and burdens that resettlement plans could have on existing residents and support systems. He firmly believes that the public has a right to be informed about any potential refugee resettlement in their town or county, as well as its potential impact on local budgets and quality of life.

Controversy and Backlash

The Congressman also acknowledges that the existing lack of engagement and clarity has led to substantial controversy and backlash. He suggests that without appropriate information, residents will feel disenfranchised from the decision-making process. His letter insists on the need for open communication to avoid further misunderstandings and ensure the community's best interests are at heart.