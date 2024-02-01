Congressman Morgan Griffith's Office Announces Traveling Office Hours for February

Staff members representing the office of Congressman Morgan Griffith of Virginia's Ninth District have announced plans for traveling office hours throughout February. This initiative is designed to provide constituents a more accessible means to seek assistance and services from their representative's office. The Ninth District, a vast expanse encompassing 23 counties and five independent cities, will be catered to through this initiative.

Office Hours Dependent on Local Government Status

The traveling office hours will adhere to the status of local government offices, which can differ throughout the 23 counties and five independent cities of the Ninth District. This means that the availability of the Congressman's staff will vary depending on local office statuses and potential weather disruptions, such as heavy snow, sleet, or icy rain. This measure is put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of both the staff and constituents.

Inclement Weather May Result in Cancellations

In light of potential weather disruptions, constituents are advised to be aware that if local schools are closed due to inclement weather, the traveling office hours will likely follow suit. This decision is bound by a commitment to prioritize the safety of the constituents, as well as the staff.

Alternate Arrangements for Weather-Related Closures

In the event that weather-related closures occur, constituents are advised to reach out to either the Christiansburg Office or the Abingdon Office for questions, or to reschedule their appointments. This ensures that constituents' needs are met, despite any unforeseen disruptions to the scheduled traveling office hours.