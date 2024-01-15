Congressman Dean Phillips Pokes at Biden with 'Not in New Hampshire' Campaign

In a novel political maneuver, Democrat presidential candidate and Minnesota congressman, Dean Phillips, has launched a satirical website titled 'Not in New Hampshire.' The website is a part of Phillips' campaign strategy to highlight President Joe Biden's absence from New Hampshire's primary ballot, with an intriguing Bigfoot character symbolizing Biden's elusive presence.

Phillips' Media Struggles and Financial Backing

Phillips, the wealthiest member of Congress, has accused the Biden campaign of attempting to orchestrate media blackouts on his campaign. He also claimed that conservative media networks are providing him more coverage than mainstream counterparts. Despite pumping his own considerable wealth into the campaign, Phillips has faced challenges in attracting substantial voter turnout at his events. However, a silver lining has emerged in the form of financial support from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

Phillips' Long-term Campaign Strategy

Zach Graumann, Phillip's campaign manager, maintains an optimistic outlook. He insists they are assembling a campaign for the long haul, with their sights set on the Democratic convention. Yet, Biden continues to enjoy popularity among Democratic voters in New Hampshire, boasting over 80 percent support despite overall low approval ratings.

Appealing to New Hampshire's Independent Voter Base

Phillips aims to resonate with New Hampshire's substantial independent voter base, advocating policies such as impeaching Biden over immigration issues. However, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has stated that the early primary results from New Hampshire will not impact delegate allocation, rendering Phillips' efforts potentially symbolic. The primary is slated for January 23, ahead of the DNC's set date, as New Hampshire seeks to preserve its tradition as the first primary state.