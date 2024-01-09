en English
Military

Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, finds himself amidst a storm of controversy and calls for impeachment led by Congressman Matt Rosendale. The root of the controversy is the alleged concealment of Austin’s hospitalization from the White House and the public, raising concerns about transparency and handling of sensitive information within the Pentagon and the administration.

Austin’s Medical Episode and Alleged Concealment

The Defense Secretary underwent an elective procedure on December 22, 2023. However, complications arose when Austin began experiencing severe pain, resulting in an emergency admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 1. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks, and the White House remained uninformed until January 4, three days after Austin’s hospitalization.

Impeachment Calls and the Pentagon’s Reaction

Rosendale has cited this incident, combined with the handling of a Chinese spy balloon over Montana, as grounds for impeachment. He claims that Austin’s actions have endangered American lives. The public call for Austin’s resignation has garnered the support of other Congress members, including Senator J.D. Vance. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives may even consider an impeachment resolution against Austin, although previous attempts to impeach Biden administration officials have fallen flat. The Pentagon, initially silent on the matter, is now reviewing its notification procedures for when the secretary of defense is incapacitated.

Implications and Ongoing Investigations

The incident raises significant concerns about transparency within the Defense Department and the broader administration. The House is concurrently conducting an investigation into President Biden concerning his son’s business dealings. Amidst these controversies, the White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden has no plans to dismiss Austin despite the outcry. The situation, nonetheless, continues to evolve and the Pentagon faces a critical examination of its policies and procedures in the wake of these revelations.

Military Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

