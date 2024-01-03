en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities

Reflecting on the challenges and complexities of 2023, Congressman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas’ Fourth District commends the resilience of the American spirit. Despite facing record-high inflation and bureaucratic hurdles, the nation stood firm. As a member of the Republican party, Westerman committed to enacting policies aimed at prosperity and addressing the concerns of the American people.

Legislative Actions

Key legislative actions included the passage of the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R.1) and the Secure the Border Act (H.R.2). These acts aimed to boost domestic energy production and enhance border security, respectively, combating illegal immigration. However, the Senate has not yet taken action on these bills. In total, Westerman sponsored and cosponsored 123 pieces of legislation in 2023.

Addressing Local Concerns

Westerman also introduced and supported bills directly addressing the concerns of Arkansans. These included the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, the Child Sex Crimes Victims Protection Act, and legislation to prevent federal funding of employee travel for abortions. These acts demonstrate Westerman’s commitment to serving his constituents and advocating for their concerns in Congress.

Looking Forward

Despite the difficulties faced in 2023, Westerman stressed the need for a Republican-controlled House, Senate, and White House to fully implement the party’s conservative priorities. He expressed his pride in representing Arkansas’ Fourth District and pledged to continue advocating for Arkansas values and common sense solutions in Congress. Westerman’s dedication to ridding the government of ‘woke ideologies’ further highlights his commitment to traditional values and conservative principles.

0
Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future

By Muhammad Jawad

Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham Announces Retirement, Advocates for Longer Tenure

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin's Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law

By Israel Ojoko

Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal ...
@Politics · 3 mins
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal ...
heart comment 0
Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa’s Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

By Olalekan Adigun

Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas

By BNN Correspondents

JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
Significant Court Decisions Reshape Global Arbitration Landscape

By Safak Costu

Significant Court Decisions Reshape Global Arbitration Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
12 seconds
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
19 seconds
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
32 seconds
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
35 seconds
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
1 min
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
1 min
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
2 mins
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
3 mins
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
3 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app