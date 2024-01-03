Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities

Reflecting on the challenges and complexities of 2023, Congressman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas’ Fourth District commends the resilience of the American spirit. Despite facing record-high inflation and bureaucratic hurdles, the nation stood firm. As a member of the Republican party, Westerman committed to enacting policies aimed at prosperity and addressing the concerns of the American people.

Legislative Actions

Key legislative actions included the passage of the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R.1) and the Secure the Border Act (H.R.2). These acts aimed to boost domestic energy production and enhance border security, respectively, combating illegal immigration. However, the Senate has not yet taken action on these bills. In total, Westerman sponsored and cosponsored 123 pieces of legislation in 2023.

Addressing Local Concerns

Westerman also introduced and supported bills directly addressing the concerns of Arkansans. These included the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, the Child Sex Crimes Victims Protection Act, and legislation to prevent federal funding of employee travel for abortions. These acts demonstrate Westerman’s commitment to serving his constituents and advocating for their concerns in Congress.

Looking Forward

Despite the difficulties faced in 2023, Westerman stressed the need for a Republican-controlled House, Senate, and White House to fully implement the party’s conservative priorities. He expressed his pride in representing Arkansas’ Fourth District and pledged to continue advocating for Arkansas values and common sense solutions in Congress. Westerman’s dedication to ridding the government of ‘woke ideologies’ further highlights his commitment to traditional values and conservative principles.