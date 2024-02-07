Rep. Bob Latta Reiterates Pro-Life Stance at March for Life

As a sea of placards and chants filled the streets of Washington, D.C., during the 2024 March for Life event, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) stood among the throng, articulating a powerful message of support for pro-life policies. Known for his firm belief in upholding family values and the sanctity of life, Latta's presence at the event was more than symbolic; it was a testament to his steadfast commitment to pro-life legislation.

Advocating Pro-Life Policies

Latta's legislative efforts have consistently veered towards bolstering a culture that respects and protects life. His support for the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act reflects his commitment to regulate the distribution of abortion drugs, thereby safeguarding both expectant mothers and the unborn. Similarly, his backing of the Protecting the Dignity of the Unborn Children Act aims to criminalize the disposal of aborted fetal remains in landfills or waterways, emphasizing the dignity and respect due to every life.

Pro-Life Legislation Victories

Beyond advocacy, Latta has also witnessed legislative victories in the pro-life arena. The U.S. House's passage of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a critical piece of legislation requiring medical care for infants born alive after an abortion, attests to this. Additionally, the House approved a resolution backed by Latta, condemning violence against pro-life facilities in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision.

Co-sponsoring Pro-Life Bills

During the 118th Congress, Latta further exemplified his commitment to pro-life causes by co-sponsoring several bills. These included legislation aimed at preventing taxpayer funding for abortions, protecting pharmacists' right to refuse provision of abortion-related drugs, and prohibiting federal family planning grants to entities associated with abortion services.

In addition to his active involvement in the March for Life event, Latta also co-hosted a pro-life reception for Ohio residents. Alongside other members of the Ohio Congressional delegation, he used this opportunity to reiterate his dedication to advancing pro-life legislation and fostering a culture of life.