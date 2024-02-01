Congressman Bentz Proposes Amendments to Safeguard Snake River Dams

Congressman Cliff Bentz has proposed numerous amendments to the Water Resource Development Act (WRDA), targeting the protection of the Snake River Dams and fortification of the Columbia River system. The WRDA endorses multiple federal navigation projects and sets policies for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the conservation and development of water resources, although it does not allocate funding which is separately provided.

Revamping Pile Dikes Maintenance

Bentz's amendments include specifying maintenance responsibilities for pile dikes - structures that guide river flow and assist in sediment transport, thereby improving navigation and contributing to climate goals by minimizing emissions and fuel consumption. The amendments aim to facilitate the repair and connection of pile dikes to shorelines to ensure their functionality.

Modernizing Dredging Equipment

The proposals also address the issue of aging dredging equipment, particularly the Dredge Oregon, which, being over 58 years old, results in high maintenance costs. The amendment suggests replacing outdated dredging vessels, which would enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and potentially lower operational costs with a new dredge designed to transition to alternative fuel sources like Methanol.

Opposition to Breaching Snake River Dams

Furthermore, Bentz opposes breaching the Lower Snake River Dams, which are critical for generating carbon-free energy and supporting cargo transport. He argues that breaching the dams would lead to negative environmental impacts, including increased road traffic and emissions, which would further harm salmon populations. These amendments have been proposed in response to a 10-year agreement announced by the Biden-Harris Administration to functionally breach the dams to restore salmon and steelhead populations and explore alternative energy sources.

The proposed amendments come amid a broader debate over the future of the Lower Snake River dams. House Republicans have criticized an agreement reached by the Biden administration with the states of Washington and Oregon and four Northwest tribes. The settlement includes funds for fish restoration efforts and a pause in litigation over the dams' operation for 10 years. The debate centers on balancing low carbon electricity promotion with tribal fishing rights and the economic impact of dismantling the dams.