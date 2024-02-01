Congressman Bentz Proposes Amendments to Safeguard Snake River Dams

In a determined move to safeguard the Snake River Dams and uphold the functionality of the Columbia River system, Congressman Cliff Bentz from Oregon's 2nd District has proposed amendments to the Water Resource Development Act (WRDA). The WRDA, a significant legislative package, empowers the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to manage water resources, authorizing federal navigation projects and facilitating policy changes. However, it doesn't provide funding, which comes through separate appropriations.

Clarifying Maintenance Responsibilities

Bentz's amendments aim to clarify the Corps' maintenance obligations, focusing particularly on the pile dike system. This system is fundamental for sediment transport and navigation efficiency in the Lower Columbia River. The proposed language would permit the extension of pile dikes and channel training structures to maintain their functionality.

Aging Equipment and the Need for Renewal

Moreover, Congressman Bentz underscores the importance of suitable equipment for maintaining the federal navigation channel. He advocates for the replacement of the aging Dredge Oregon vessel. This replacement would not only improve efficiency but also reduce environmental impacts.

Opposition to Breaching the Snake River Dams

The Biden-Harris Administration, in conjunction with various stakeholders, has reached a 10-year agreement to breach the Lower Snake River Dams for ecological restoration and alternative energy studies. Bentz vehemently opposes this move, citing the dams' pivotal role in energy production and cargo transport. The congressman also highlights their advanced fish passage systems.

Implications of the Proposed Amendments

The proposed amendments could have far-reaching implications for the region's power supply, especially if the dams are breached. The potential impact on the region's industries, electricity costs, and various stakeholders, including tribes and federal agencies, cannot be underestimated. As the debate over the future of the Lower Snake River Dams continues, these amendments add a new dimension to the discourse, emphasizing the need to protect these infrastructures while balancing ecological considerations.