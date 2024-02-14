Congressman Andy Kim Hosts 72nd Town Hall Honoring Black History Month

In a heartening tribute to Black History Month, Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey's 3rd district is gearing up to host his 72nd town hall in Willingboro. Scheduled for February 16th, the event promises an engaging dialogue on education, community service, and the enduring legacy of African American contributions.

Congressman Kim's 72nd Town Hall: Honoring Black History Month

As we delve into the annals of Black History Month, Congressman Andy Kim, a steadfast proponent of inclusivity and civic engagement, is set to hold his 72nd town hall on February 16th. The venue for this enlightening gathering is Willingboro, a vibrant New Jersey community that has long been a bastion of diverse perspectives and robust dialogue.

Special Guests: Mayor Kaya McIntosh and Sarah Holley

Joining Congressman Kim in this commemorative event will be Mayor Kaya McIntosh, a respected figurehead who has tirelessly worked towards the betterment of Willingboro's residents. Additionally, Sarah Holley, a community advocate known for her exceptional work with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will be present to share her unique experiences and insights.

A Celebration of Education and Community Service

Education and community service lie at the heart of this town hall, with an emphasis on their transformative power within African American communities. Sarah Holley, whose commitment to uplifting these crucial areas has been nothing short of remarkable, will elucidate on her journey and the profound impact of her efforts.

As we anticipate this inspiring event, let us remember the timeless words of Martin Luther King Jr., who once said, "The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education." In honoring Black History Month, Congressman Kim's 72nd town hall serves as a platform for reflection, growth, and continued progress in our collective pursuit of knowledge and community service.

Event Details:

When: February 16th, 2024

Where: 55 S. John F. Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046

With the stage set for an enlightening discourse on education, community service, and the indelible legacy of African American achievements, Congressman Andy Kim's 72nd town hall stands as a beacon of hope and unity during this celebratory month. Don't miss the opportunity to partake in this inspiring event and contribute to the ongoing conversation on the importance of inclusivity and civic engagement.