Congressional Review Act: An Examination of Oversight and the Proposed Creation of CORA

The Congressional Review Act (CRA), a piece of legislation passed in 1996, was designed to hold Congress accountable for federal regulations. Its objective was to enable Congress to review new rules and, if necessary, disapprove them. However, despite this significant legislative instrument, Congress has struggled to effectively implement the CRA due to a lack of commitment which has resulted in the failure to develop a structured review process or allocate adequate resources for this purpose.

Reviewing the Congressional Review Act

Between the years 1996 and 1998, Congress received a staggering 8,675 final rules for review. Despite this vast number, no disapprovals were made, and few resolutions of disapproval were even introduced. Notably, this period included 126 ‘major’ rules, each bearing significant economic impacts. However, the costs of most regulations are not tracked, leading to a lack of precise cost estimates, and a subsequent inability for Congress to effectively review and regulate them.

Proposed Creation of the Congressional Office of Regulatory Analysis

To address these issues, Representatives Sue Kelly and James Talent introduced the Congressional Office of Regulatory Analysis Creation Act. This act proposes the establishment of CORA – a body which would analyze rules and provide vital information to Congress. Its role can be likened to that of the Congressional Budget Office.

The Need for CORA

The proposal to fund CORA at $5.2 million annually starkly contrasts with the $14 billion spent by federal agencies on regulatory activities and the estimated $300 billion to $700 billion annual direct costs of regulation. The creation of CORA is seen as critical to providing Congress with balanced information and fostering an informed debate on regulatory actions. By doing so, it is hoped that the effectiveness of checks and balances between the legislative and executive branches will be increased.